Canon’s mirrorless DSLR range goes 4K for video shooting

Digital SLRs produce great photographs, but they’re bulky and heavy, especially when the camera in your phone is not only always there but also improving fast. There is a compromise, however: mirrorless cameras. They’re usually lighter than DSLRs but give you interchangeable lenses, great image quality and high-speed shooting. Canon has just unveiled a new mirrorless camera, the EOS M50. The 24MP camera is the first of Canon’s mirrorless devices to include 4K video shooting, and it all looks very impressive. It has a vari-angle touch screen on the back that doubles as a viewfinder, and you can share directly from the camera, with NFC, Bluetooth and wifi included; canon.ie.