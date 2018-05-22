Musgrave pushes ‘Food Island’ plan as it targets growth

Musgrave, the retail symbol group that owns brands including SuperValu and Centra, is targeting growth in the foodservice and digital markets. It is also in discussions with developers about possibly building more stores in Dublin.

The Cork-headquartered, family-owned group released its annual results on Tuesday, which showed group revenues steady at €3.7 billion, and profits up 9 per cent to €80 million. Chris Martin, the chief executive, described them as a “solid set of numbers”.

He revealed that the group, whose network of mostly franchised stores had retail sales of about €5.1 billion last year, has devised a new seven-year strategy to reposition its retail brands as foodmarket offerings.

Many of its stores, Mr Martin suggested, will ultimately also comprise instore foodservice elements as well as traditional retail. The strategy is dubbed within the group as “Food Island” within the group.

Musgrave is also developing a number of new food brands, as well as charting the expansion of others, such as Chipmongers, which is offered to independent chipshop owners.

Mr Martin said the Chipmongers brand will grow from 10 to 30 outlets in Ireland by the end of the year, including by rolling it out as a concession within its Daybreak retail network, which has 217 stores in Ireland.

“The long-term ambition is to get Chipmongers to 70,” said Mr Musgrave.

Musgrave, which last year bought the La Rousse Foods hospitality industry supplier from Aryzta, is targeting more acquisitions in the sector. There is nothing specifically “on the table”, however.

In the burgeoning Dublin market, Mr Martin said it was exploring the possibility of building more stores.

“We are excited by the Dublin market. We are having discussions with a number of developers,” said Mr Martin. He said Musgrave would explore the possibility of redeveloping some of the sold Superquinn outlets it acquired in the capital - all rebranded since 2011 as SuperValu - on a “case-by-case” basis.

Mr Martin said that above 50 per cent of its more than €80 million capital expenditure over the year would go towards digital initiatives. It is developing apps to facilitate paying for good via mobile phone, as well as upgrading SuperValu’s digital operation.