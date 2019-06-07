Declan Kelly-led PR firm sells majority stake for $350m

Declan Kelly-led public relations company Teneo has sold a majority stake to private equity group CVC Capital Partners for more than $350 million (€309 million), according to sources.

The deal, which was announced on Friday in New York without any financial details, will see London-based private equity firm BC Partners sell its entire roughly 50 per cent stake which they acquired in 2015 to CVC.

As part of the agreement, management will also sell a fraction of its shares to CVC. Combined, this would hand majority control of the company to the private equity group, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“The new partnership will enable us to further expand our operations around the globe to best serve the growing needs of our clients,” said Mr Kelly, chairman and chief executive of Teneo in a statement.

Tipperary native Mr Kelly began his career as a journalist before branching into PR. He has since been prominent in the US political world, having served at one point as economic envoy to Northern Ireland under Hillary Clinton when she was US secretary of state. He is the brother of Labour TD, Alan Kelly.

News of the deal, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes as BC Partners looks to raise a new fund within the next 12 months and it is keen to show good returns on their investments to potential investors. It recently sold Acuris, the owner of Mergermarket, in a £1.35bn deal, which is expected to generate more than five times its original investment.

Teneo, which advises the chief executives of some of the world’s largest corporations, has more than tripled its global headcount to over 800 people and has also completed 9 acquisitions, including the UK’s Blue Rubicon, since BC Partners took a stake in the business.

Multiple

The multiple on the Teneo deal was not disclosed but a person with knowledge of the financial terms said it was a “good profitable” deal for BC Partners.

“Private equity groups are increasingly more interested in acquiring communications companies,” the person said. “The rising role of social media and activism and the speed in which things can turn into a crisis can be detrimental to enterprises. The damage can be phenomenal and it is crucial to get the right advice.”

Earlier this year, Roland Rudd, founder of corporate communications firm Finsbury, is also said to have approached WPP about a possible management buyout of his company. A possible transaction could value the business at more than £100 million.

In 2016 private equity firm Golden Gate Capital acquired a 40 per cent stake in financial PR firm Sard Verbinnen. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019