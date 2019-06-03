IMI and UCD Smurfit School among top 50 for executive education

The Irish Management Institute (IMI) and the UCD Smurfit Executive Development Centre have both been ranked among the best business schools globally.

This is according to the 2019 Financial Times executive education rankings, which assess business schools across a number of criteria, including course quality, faculty, facilities and diversity.

The IMI, which merged with University College Cork in 2016, has made its debut in the latest global top 50, ranking in 49th spot overall for both its open and custom programmes.

This makes it the only Irish business school to rank in the top 50 for both programme type. This year the institute jumped 11 places in the open rankings and five places in the custom list.

“I’m particularly excited about IMI’s capacity to use these accolades as a launchpad to expand its impact internationally, in partnership with UCC and Cork University Business School,” said Prof Patrick O’Shea, president of University College Cork.

Climbed five places

UCD Smurfit Executive Development ranked 43rd in the world for its open enrolment programmes, according to the latest rankings. This marks the third consecutive year the school has achieved a top 50 place. It climbed five places this year from 48th place.

In addition, the school broke into the European top 25 for the first time in the rankings, coming in 24th spot.

“Attaining this recognition from highly regarded international rankings such as the Financial Times is a key benchmark of our offering against the very best in the world,” said Prof Anthony Brabazon, dean of UCD College of Business.