An Post appoints Debbie Byrne to lead retail division

An Post has appointed Debbie Byrne as managing director of its newly formed retail division.

Following a decision to split the group’s operation into two business units – An Post mails and parcels and An Post retail – Ms Byrne will join the group to turn the operation “into a more commercial, customer-focused business”.

She will also have responsibility for An Post’s strategic brand development.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to attract a candidate of Debbie Byrne’s calibre and experience to lead the new An Post retail team,” said David McRedmond, An Post group chief executive.

“The post office network is a vital public service in every community across the State. Debbie and the team will re-invigorate and re-imagine the network to ensure it is viable and relevant for the long-term,” he added.

Experience

Ms Byrne has gained strategic, marketing and general management experience across a range of companies including L’Oreal, Eircom and Life Style Sports, a statement said Thursday. She is also a member of the UK Institute of Marketing.

Ms Byrne said the post network of offices and services was “unique in its ability to provide innovative, real value and trusted services to communities and businesses all over Ireland”.

“The retail environment is evolving rapidly and so too is consumer behaviour. We have a great opportunity to re-position An Post’s retail business by working with staff, postmasters and business partners to meet new competitive challenges and customer needs through new products, new office formats and retail models,” she said.