‘Permanent solution’ threatened for Lunney; State’s Apple appeal; making Irish festivals sustainable

Kevin Lunney, the Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive abducted on Tuesday, was among five senior executives and company directors recently named in an anonymous letter that threatened “a permanent solution” against them. The letter, received in May, was treated as a death threat by QIH, which passed it on to the Garda and the PSNI. Mark Paul, Freya McClements and Conor Lally report.

The State should target €500 million in receipts from the Local Property Tax, an Oireachtas committee has said. Peter Hamilton has details of the recommendation, which would be based on a central rate being applied.

And still on tax, Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports that the Irish Tax Institute argues it is “unsustainable” to keep 750,000 people outside the tax net.

Joe Brennan reports from Luxembourg on the State’s appeal of the 2016 European Commission ruling that Apple had received €13 billion in illegal state aid. A lawyer for the commission yesterday argued that the State had “blindingly accepted” Apple’s proposals on its tax arrangements.

The Federal Reserve last night cut US interest rates again, signalling that it could stop there for now, despite growing pressure from US president Donald Trump to keep going.

In her weekly Net Results column, Karlin Lillington takes on Ireland’s festival culture, which she says has problems with its carbon waste footprint. She takes a look at how Galway Jazz Festival is going about tracking its own footprint and reducing it as much as possible.

Still on sustainability, Kiran Stacey takes matters to an extreme, asking where we humans might live in future of all our resources on Earth expire. The Moon or Mars?

Again on the energy theme, Ciara O’Brien surveys the market for electric modes of transport that could help you to get to and from work, from scooters to skateboards and bikes.

And back with Armageddon, Dick Ahlstrom takes account of all the methods we have developed to wipe out human civilisation. How could we plan for a phenomenon such as a synthetically developed organism that could kill millions around the world?

Finally, Fiona Alston looks at antimicrobial resistance, and a device created by a team of students from Technical University Dublin that could reduce it in humans while also saving money for farmers.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.