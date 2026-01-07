Man with four knives triggers five-hour stand-off in Garda station

The incident occurred at Blanchardstown Garda station early on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins

A man with profound mental health problems walked into the public office of a Dublin Garda station with four knives, saying “he wished to harm Caucasian males and himself”, it has been alleged.

The incident in Blanchardstown, early on Tuesday morning, triggered a five-hour “stand-off” with armed gardaí and negotiators, a late sitting of Dublin District Court heard.

Former landscaping foreman Simon Naidu (30), with an address at Delhurst, Ongar, and lately residing at a charity-provided apartment in Clonsilla, both in Dublin, was charged with four counts of possessing offensive weapons.

He was refused bail when he appeared before Judge Karen Dowling on Wednesday evening. She remanded him in custody and requested that he receive urgent medical and psychiatric attention in prison.

Garda Daniel Reardon opposed bail, telling the judge that the accused entered the station at 3.45am with four kitchen knives.

“The accused stated to gardaí that he wished to harm Caucasian males and also harm himself,” said Garda Reardon. There was also a significant number of witnesses.

He added that Mr Naidu kept the knives in his possession for five hours during the stand-off with armed gardaí and negotiators.

Initially detained under the Mental Health Act, Mr Naidu was released from Connolly Memorial Hospital on Tuesday night following a medical evaluation.

He was then rearrested and made no reply when charged.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client had profound mental health difficulties, which the garda agreed was the case.

Twice last year, he was sectioned in a hospital and a care centre under the mental health laws, but was released on each occasion.

The barrister said he had no close family in Ireland.

“I am here a long time,” Mr Naidu told the court, adding that he came to Ireland 26 years ago and went to primary and secondary school here.

Asked by the judge if he understood what was going on, Mr Naidu replied: “No, not really to be honest.”

It emerged that after the hospital released him, he was contacted by phone and went back to the station, where he was arrested.

The judge noted the seriousness of the case and held that the threshold for denying bail had been met.

Mr Naidu has yet to enter a plea.

Legal aid was granted and he has been remanded in custody to appear again on January 13th.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions must be obtained.