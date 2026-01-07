Revenue collects €734m in more than 291,600 audit and compliance interventions

Revenue Chairman, Niall Cody, said 2025 was a “productive and important year” for Revenue. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Revenue collected about €734 million after completing more than 291,600 audit and compliance interventions last year, it said on Wednesday.

Revenue published preliminary results for 2025, including tax and duty collected, services provided to customers, timely compliance rates, and yield from a range of compliance and enforcement interventions.

It said it settled 189 tax avoidance cases yielding €41.7 million, and secured 204 criminal convictions for tax evasion offences. Revenue also published 113 settlements in the list of tax defaulters.

Revenue chairman Niall Cody said 2025 was a “productive and important year” for Revenue.

“The exchequer returns for 2025 show receipts of €106 billion in taxes and duties,” he said. “In addition, Revenue collected over €34 billion on behalf of other departments, agencies and EU member states.

“Timely compliance rates remained strong in 2025, with voluntary compliance delivering rates of 99 per cent for large and medium cases and 92 per cent across all other cases.

“This performance reflects the continued commitment of businesses, individual taxpayers and tax practitioners to meet their obligations. Revenue continues to support voluntary compliance through clear guidance, timely information, and effective services.”

Revenue’s digital services continued to be the primary channel through which individuals and businesses engaged with the tax system, as it processed more than 87 million transactions in the year.

Revenue launched the 2025 local property tax (LPT) revaluation campaign with residential property owners obliged to file for the 2026 to 2030 period.

Commissioner Maura Kiely said there has been a “strong response” to date. “Property owners are reminded that for 2026 they are required to determine the valuation band of their property, submit their LPT return and arrange payment,” she said.

“Payments made in full by credit or debit card or by cash are due by January 9th. There is also an option to select an annual debit authority, which will be collected on March 20th.”

The residential zoned land tax, which applies to serviced and serviceable land zoned for residential use, came into effect in 2025. Maps are now being published by local authorities in respect of the 2026 filing period.

Revenue said it works alongside compliant taxpayers experiencing temporary difficulties who continue submitting returns, engage early and agree phased payment arrangements to maintain compliance.

Where taxpayers do not comply with their obligations, debt management tools are deployed to address noncompliance “contributing to strong overall compliance rates and ensuring a level playing field for all taxpayers”, Revenue said.

There were also “strong compliance rates” among taxpayers repaying Covid-19 warehoused debt through phased payment arrangements, with 95 per cent of the 12,700 arrangements being honoured, and monthly payments averaging €23 million.

Following a Supreme Court judgment concerning pizza chain Dominos, Revenue provided employers with an opportunity to regularise bona-fide misclassification of employees for 2024 and 2025 without penalty or interest.

Detailed guidance was published to assist employers in making accurate disclosures. The deadline to avail of the disclosure opportunity is January 30th.