House asking price inflation slowed in late 2025, report finds

Irish house prices showed some early signs of stabilisation towards the end of last year, despite the supply of homes remaining “extremely tight” amid a barely evident recovery in the volume of properties changing hands in 2025, property website MyHome.ie said on Thursday.

In its latest quarterly housing report, the website said the national median asking price for a home was up 5.4 per cent in the final months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

At the end of December, the median asking price for a home listed on MyHome.ie, which is owned by The Irish Times Group, was €380,000.

In Dublin, the median asking price was €475,000, also up by 5.4 per cent from the end of 2024, while the median asking price for a home outside of Dublin increased by 5.5 per cent to €325,000.

While prices are clearly continuing to climb, the national rate of increase was largely unchanged from the previous quarter, MyHome.ie said. Throughout 2024, by contrast, median asking prices increased by 8.4 per cent, so 2025 saw a deceleration of bidding price inflation.

“This quarter’s MyHome report adds to the evidence that the pace of Irish house price inflation is starting to soften,” said Bank of Ireland chief economist and report author Conall Mac Coille.

However, he said the market remains “extremely tight”, with just 12,200 properties listed for sale on the platform at the end of 2025.

The number of listed properties was up 6 per cent year on year, according to the report, but was still well down on pre-pandemic levels of about 20,000.

MyHome.ie’s analysis of property price register data reveals that some 52,000 residential transactions were logged in 2025. “However, this represents only a small 1.2 per cent rebound in transaction volumes, following the 3 per cent fall in 2024,” according to the report.

Yet the number of second-hand homes being put up for sale remains depressed, and the 1.2 per cent rebound in transactions “entirely reflects” a recovery in homebuilding last year, it said.

“Existing homeowners remain reluctant to move home due to difficult housing market conditions,” MyHome.ie said, and liquidity in the second-hand home market is expected to contract again in 2026.

The report authors added that while the 34,000 new housing completions expected in 2025 are set to be the most in a single year since the Celtic Tiger era, it remains well below the 50,000 to 60,000 units required annually to meet demand.

“It is encouraging to see continued momentum in residential construction, which is essential in improving choice for buyers over the medium term,” said Joanne Geary, managing director of MyHome.ie.

“While there are early signs of stabilisation, conditions remain tight, and buyers continue to compete for a limited pool of properties. Ensuring that supply grows steadily will be key to supporting a more balanced market in the coming years.”

In a separate report published on Wednesday, Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary said there were ongoing signs of recovery in the latest housing start figures after a slump in early 2025.

“In December there were 2,899 units commenced, the largest amount for a year,” he said, with the increase led by apartments, which accounted for 58 per cent of the total, suggesting “some early progress on this front” after the incentives announced in Budget 2026.