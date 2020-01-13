No cuts in energy bills likely, building bounces back and handling a crisis

Energy suppliers have no immediate plans to cut household charges despite falls in wholesale electricity and natural gas prices. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

A Cork-based technology start-up that has developed a platform for early childcare providers has completed a €750,000 funding round and expects to raise up to €4 million more this year as it looks to expand into other markets. Charlie Taylor reports.

Banks will loan €9 billion to homebuyers this year, according to one expert, who predicts that the Republic’s economy will grow strongly in 2020, reports Barry O’Halloran.

Barry also tells us that three out of four Irish people would help test the safety and effectiveness of new treatments if they were ill, a new survey shows.

Pilita Clark marvels at Boris Johnson’s and Scott Morrison’s inept handling of a crisis while on holiday.

Construction began growing again in December following a three-month slowdown in the Republic, the latest figures show. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Private sector activity in the North continued to slip back as firms reported a further slump in new orders as the year drew to a close, writes Francess McDonnell.

Cantillon ponders what’s in store for Roy of the FAI rovers, victories in the age and sex discrimination wars and Dublin tech’s nirvana.Chris Johns says Paschal Donohoe should kick back and stop worrying about running a budget surplus.

Our latest Inside Business podcast has Cork-born businessman Norman Crowley talks to Ciarán Hancock about electrifying vintage cars, creating meatless meat and making companies more energy efficient.

