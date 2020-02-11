The ambitious but nervous hopefuls, their dignity on the line, stand under the harsh lights, waiting to hear if they have met the approval of the voting public. Why have they chosen to put themselves through this madness again?

And if they do manage to win somehow, will they really be able to achieve all the things they wanted before they got caught up in the machine? Or will they be forced to kow-tow to a system that is alarmingly bigger and more cut-throat than they are?