Marcella Inglesmith and her grandson Oakley Inglesmith (5) from Wicklow in the sea with large crowds enjoying the sunshine at Seapoint Strand near Monkstown Co. Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Very warm weather is set to continue with temperatures expected to reach 29 degrees on Friday and 30 degrees in some areas on Saturday.

Met Éireann said Friday will be “sunny, dry and very warm”. Some clouds will drift in at times across the west and northwest, but it will stay dry across the country.

Temperatures will rise well above average, with highs of 25 to 28 or 29 degrees. There will be lots of evening sunshine and dry weather. A very mild night is in store with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

A Status Yellow high temperature warning will be in place for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary from midday on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Saturday will be “another very warm day”, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures will rise to between 26 and 29 or even 30 degrees with the warmest temperatures inland, away from the coast. A little cloud will push in across the west but it will be another largely dry day with light southerly breezes.

Temperatures will drop to 14 to 17 degrees on Saturday night.

Mild and very warm weather will continue through the weekend, but more unsettled and cooler weather will begin from next week.

Sunday will start out largely fine and dry with good sunny spells. More clouds will build from the west with outbreaks of rain pushing in across Atlantic coastal counties. It will be another very warm day with highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees.

It is expected to become rather cloudy on Sunday night. Outbreaks of rain will push in from the southwest and may be heavy and blustery at times. Lowest temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees.

Cloudy and unsettled weather with a band of rain will move over the country on Monday morning. Sunny spells and scattered showers are due throughout the day.

Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees.