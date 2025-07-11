Girl (12) dies after getting into swimming difficulties in Co Tipperary

The young girl was taken to Cork University Hospital by an Irish Coast Guard helicopter

A 12-year-old girl has died after she got into swimming difficulties in Co Tipperary on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a local swimming spot in the village of Newcastle, located close to Ballymacarbry near the Co Waterford border, shortly after 4pm.

The swimming area is along the Suir Blueway, and the girl had been swimming with a number of others when the incident occurred.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene and the girl was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by the Irish Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue 117 helicopter, after being recovered from the water at around 4.45pm.

It is understood that the young girl’s family is from Newcastle.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said they and the emergency services attended an incident where “a female child got into difficulty in the water at River Suir, Newcastle, Co Tipperary at approximately 4.20pm today”.

The statement continued: “She was airlifted by Rescue 117 to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition. She has since passed away.”

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court. Garda investigations are ongoing.