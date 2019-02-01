Irish Studio appoints Katie Molony and Ciaran Casey as joint chiefs

Irish Studio, which owns the Irish Central site and magazine brands Irish Tatler and Food & Wine, has appointed Katie Molony and Ciaran Casey as co-chief executives of the media group.

Ms Molony and Mr Casey will be charged with overseeing an international growth plan for the company, based on reaching Irish communities around the world. They will work closely with Irish Studio’s New York-based Irish-American founder and executive chairman Liam Lynch.

Ms Molony has most recently been the company’s global chief digital officer, while her past industry roles include chief executive of Maximum Media/JOE Media UK and marketing manager of The Irish Times.

Mr Casey has most recently been chief executive of Irish Studio’s operations in Ireland. He joined the company when magazine group Harmonia sold six titles to Irish Studio in late 2017.

Mr Casey had led Harmonia from 2014, when founder and owner Norah Casey, his sister, stepped back from its day-to-day operation. He previously held roles in GE Capital, Smart Telecom, First Active and Bank of Ireland.

The two media executives replace Mike Rich, who has since joined US digital media and radio advertising company Townsquare Media.

Irish Studio, backed by Irish-American investors, acquired the diaspora-targeting Irish Central site in 2016. Several of its other brands, including the Genealogy Event and magazine Ireland of the Welcomes, are also aimed at people of Irish descent in the US and elsewhere.

Since buying six magazine titles from Harmonia, Irish Studio has decided to stop printing two of them, women’s monthly U and Irish Tatler Man.