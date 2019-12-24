All I want for Christmas is an anti-consumerist backlash
Seasonal indulgence may be forgiven, but the ‘too much stuff’ message is cutting through
A family who found a message from a Chinese prisoner in a Tesco Christmas card said they thought it was a ‘prank’ when they first read it. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
It’s Christmas Eve, which means Irish consumers are tapping away another chunk of the €4.9 billion Retail Ireland forecasts we will collectively spend this month. Meanwhile, Pope Francis is likely preparing his usual midnight mass warning against the “virus” of consumerism.
Too late, you might say: by tonight, the shops will have been stripped bare of everything except David Cameron’s memoir and the last of the mistletoe-scented toilet roll.