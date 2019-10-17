Marketing gender pay gap has widened, survey finds

Male directors in marketing, digital and data roles are paid an average of €17,500 more than their female counterparts, according to an annual salary survey by recruitment specialists Alternatives and the Marketing Institute of Ireland.

The gap in salaries paid to men and women at senior level was found to be wider than it was in a similar survey a year ago, with a gap of 11 per cent for “head of” roles compared with 8 per cent last year. At manager level, the gap was recorded as 7 per cent this year, compared with 3 per cent last year.

Men are more likely than women in comparable roles to accrue workplace benefits – such as cars and car allowances, bonuses, healthcare and share options – while they also report greater rates of access to flexible hours, the survey said.

“Despite public commitments by companies, the 2019 survey finds that male respondents are paid more on average for the same roles than their female counterparts at almost all levels from practitioner level upwards,” said Sandra Lawler, the survey author and founder director of Alternatives.

Overall, marketing is a well-remunerated profession, the study concluded. At the top, the average marketing director salary is €141,000, while a head of online position will be paid an average of €109,000 and a head of marketing role €95,000.

Two-thirds of the 1,015 respondents to the survey received a salary increase last year, Alternatives said. This was particularly in evidence at early to mid-career level, where demand for marketing and digital talents is being driven by well-funded technology giants.