Draghi stimulus hints send European stocks higher

European stocks rose to six-week highs in the wake of dovish remarks from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi. News that the United States and China would resume trade talks at the G20 summit also boosted sentiment.

Dublin

The Irish all-share index rose almost 0.7 per cent on Tuesday, buoyed by global conditions, although it did underperform its European peers.

Stocks exposed to the US were particular beneficiaries on the day, with Smurfit Kappa rallying 2.08 per cent to €27.03. Index heavyweight CRH also rose 1.56 per cent to €28.65.

Financials were weak, following comments from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi, which suggested a cut in interest rates, something that doesn’t spell good news for Irish banks with tracker books. AIB was the big loser on the day, falling 0.73 per cent to €3.56, while rival Bank of Ireland dropped 0.35 per cent to €4.58.

Ryanair continued to suffer as a result of trouble among some of its peers. German legacy carrier Lufthansa issued a profit warning on Monday, causing weakness across the sector. The Irish budget airline fell 1.28 per cent to €10.

Elsewhere, it was a mixed day for house builders, with Glenveagh Properties falling 0.28 per cent to €0.71. The trouble among the stock appears to stem from slowing house-price inflation. Cairn Homes, however rose 0.66 per cent to €1.21. Irish Residential Properties was a good performer, rising 1.79 per cent to €1.71 following a successful €134.2 million share placing carried out by Davy among others.

London

The Ftse 100 index ended 1.2 per cent higher, having earlier touched levels not seen in two months.

Tool hire company Ashtead was the biggest blue-chip gainer after its 2019 revenue surpassed analysts’ expectations. The stock jumped 6.1 per cent on its best day in more than 2½ years.

Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, rose 3.7 per cent after it said it was targeting further margin improvements beyond the end of its current recovery plan.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca added 2.56 per cent after its cancer medicine Lynparza was approved as a first-line maintenance treatment for a type of advanced ovarian cancer by the European Commission.

Ftse 250 component and contractor Kier Group surged 11 per cent after steep falls in the previous session when it announced plans to sell businesses, suspended its dividend and said it would cut hundreds of jobs.

Europe

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.8 per cent higher posting its best day in five months.

Italy’s FTMIB, France’s Cac-40 and Germany’s Dax climbed more than 2 per cent while most others ended over 1 per cent higher.

German chipmaker Siltronic tumbled 7.8 per cent after issuing its second profit warning in two months, which came hot on the heels of US chipmaker Broadcom’s shock statement last week that trade issues would knock $2 billion off 2019 sales.

Other European chipmakers STMicroelectronics, ASM International and ASML Holding, which were pressured by Siltronic’s results earlier, recovered losses to trade higher, pinning hopes on a positive outcome from the G20 summit.

Elsewhere, Danish medical device maker Ambu plunged 14.2 per cent after its new chief executive announced cuts to the company’s growth prospects for this year and next.

New York

Large-cap favourites such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft rose 1.5-3 per cent, the biggest boost to the Nasdaq.

Boeing gained 2.8 per cent, lifting the Dow, after the planemaker received an order for its 737 Max jets, which have been grounded, valued at more than $24 billion at list prices.

Facebook climbed 1.09 per cent after it revealed plans to launch a cryptocurrency called Libra, the latest development in its effort to expand beyond social networking and move into ecommerce and global payments.

Only the defensive utilities, real estate and consumer staples sectors were among the decliners. – Additional reporting: Reuters