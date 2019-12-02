Shannon-based precision engineering company to create 60 jobs

A Co Clare-headquartered precision engineering company is to create 60 new jobs over the next two years as part of a €6 million investment.

The news comes as Smithstown Light Engineering officially opened its new 40,000 st ft manufacturing facility in Shannon, a move that sees the company trebling the size of its production capabilities.

Established in 1974, the group provides precision engineering solutions medical device and orthopaedic companies. Based in Smithstown Industrial Estate, it is a second generation indigenous Irish company employing 128 people.

The new roles include jobs for engineering machinists, programmers and quality control specialists.

“Our ongoing investment and expansion of our production capabilities reflects our commitment to be at the cutting edge of leading technologies. Since our inception 45 years ago, we have transitioned from a parts production company to a global leader in new technologies and advanced manufacturing methods for the medtech sector at home and abroad,” said chief executive Gerard King.

“This is about future-proofing. Our customers are experiencing incredible growth and are keen to reduce lead times in sourcing products around the world. This expansion ensures we can keep up with their growing demand for ultra-precision products used in lifesaving treatments,” he added.