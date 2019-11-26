Audi to cut 9,500 jobs by 2025 in restructuring

Volkswagen’s luxury car unit Audi on Tuesday said it would cut one in 10 jobs, freeing up billions of euro to fund its shift towards electric vehicle production.

Carmakers are struggling with an auto industry downturn, particularly in key market China, and the need to increase investment in electric vehicles as several countries move to eventually ban conventional combustion engines.

Audi said it would cut up to 9,500 jobs, or 10.6 per cent of its total staff by 2025, saving €6 billion, but also create up to 2,000 new positions in the areas of electric mobility and digitalisation.

“The company must become lean and fit for the future, which means that some job profiles will no longer be needed and new ones will be created,” Audi said in a statement.

The group said the cuts, which would also include management positions, would take place along the demographic curve through employee turnover and early retirement programmes and help it reach a profit margin of between 9 and 11 per cent. – Reuters