Belleek Pottery boss John Maguire to step down

The Belleek Pottery Group, which also owns Galway Irish Crystal, has confirmed that its managing director, John Maguire, has resigned after 32 years with the business.

Belleek, which claims to be Ireland’s oldest working pottery, has been in business since 1857 and produces handcrafted fine Parian china gift and tableware using traditional techniques.

Mr Maguire, who has been managing director since 1993, told staff at the privately owned Fermanagh business on Friday afternoon of his decision to step down from the role.

During his time with Belleek, whose parent company is Isle of Man incorporated Fossgate Ltd, Mr Maguire oversaw several significant acquisitions including Galway Irish Crystal, the Stoke-on-Trent pottery company, Aynsley China and also Donegal China, whose operations were then incorporated into the Belleek site.

The group currently employs 145 people.

Mr Maguire plans to leave Belleek Pottery at the end of this month, he will be the second director to leave Belleek Pottery this year, following Arthur Goan who resigned in June.

Mr Maguire said: “I have decided that it is time for a change. My entire career has been forged at Belleek and I consider myself extremely lucky to have been chosen to lead the business back in 1993.

“My 26 years at the helm of the Belleek Pottery have given me opportunities that few people in business ever experience. I have worked with immensely talented colleagues and craftspeople, forged close relationships with giftware and tableware retailers across the world and navigated this business through many changes and challenges.”

But Mr Maguire said at the age of 55 he wanted “a new challenge”.

“Of course my departure from Belleek Pottery is tinged with sadness but I leave this business optimistic for its future. As it has done since 1857, Belleek continues to offer retailers, consumers and visitors alike a unique proposition.

“I look forward to watching the business go from strength to strength in the future,” he added.

Turnover

Belleek Pottery’s most recent accounts show that it reported an increased turnover for the 12 months to March 2019 of £9.6 million (€11.25m) but a slight dip in pre-tax profits which fell to £299,528. It attributed the drop in profits to a customer going into administration which cost Belleek around £100,000. Overall the company increased its net asset base in the 12 months to March 2019 to £8 million.

Belleek’s directors have also indicated that they expect to improve on the company’s financial results in 2020 and have projected that sales will grow to £9.8 million and that the company “will make a profit of £400,000”.