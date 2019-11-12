Philip Hammond appointed to board of Irish glass maker

Former British chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond has been appointed to the board of Irish glass and metal containers maker Ardagh Group.

Mr Hammond, who served as chancellor from 2016 to 2019 under the leadership of Theresa May, will serve as a non-executive director and as a member of the audit committee.

In addition to his role as chancellor, Mr Hammond served as Britain’s foreign secretary, defence secretary and transport secretary having become a member of parliament in the UK in 1997.

The appointment follows the death of Ardagh director Wolfgang Baertz. Mr Baertz, a director since 2002, passed away on September 19th.

The company also announced that former KPMG managing partner Shaun Murphy, who joined Ardagh as chief operating officer in September, has been appointed to the board as an executive director.

Ardagh controls more than 50 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 staff with sales of $7 billion.