Downpatrick: Man (30) appears in court charged with murder and attempted murder

Hugh Malone (30) charged with murder of Stephen Brannigan and attempted murder of Fr John Murray

Stephen Brannigan was found dead in Marian Park on Sunday. Photograph: Facebook
Wed Aug 13 2025 - 11:05

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Stephen Brannigan and the attempted murder of a priest in Downpatrick, Co Down.

Hugh Malone (30) with no fixed address but from the Belfast area, appeared via videolink at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody until September 4th.

The body of Mr Brannigan, who was aged 56, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

On the same day, Fr John Murray was attacked at St Patrick’s Church in the town. – PA

