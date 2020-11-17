Hydrogen and power, ESRI welfare study, and where to put your savings

London-listed hydrogen technology manufacturer ITM Power is eyeing opportunities in the Irish market as the Republic steps up its push on green energy. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Welfare payments related to childcare, health and housing are associated with lower rates of poverty and deprivation, particularly among vulnerable families, a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has shown. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

In an era of negative interest rates, where should savers place their money to make a return? Fiona Reddan runs through the limited options available in our weekly personal finance feature.

In Q&A, a reader wonders why they are paying Irish tax on income already taxed in Canada. Dominic Coyle offers a view on the issue.

In her media & marketing column, Laura Slattery says State support for the film industry here would make it easier to dismiss Hollywood paddywhackery of productions such as Wild Mountain Thyme.

In a rare piece of good news for the aviation sector, Cantillon notes that Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft might be certified to fly again by the end of this year, which would be good news for Ryanair, which is due to take delivery of 135 of these bigger and more efficient planes next year.

