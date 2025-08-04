Crime & Law

Man charged following death of a man (70s) found with injuries at house in Waterford

A man in his 30s was arrested and charged on Sunday

A man was charged and appeared before Waterford District Court on Sunday. Photograph: The Irish Times
Tim O'Brien
Mon Aug 04 2025 - 19:30

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for witnesses after the death of a man aged in his 70s in Waterford City on Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an incident at the house in St Catherine’s Grange shortly after 2pm.

A man was discovered at the scene in an unresponsive condition. He was brought to University Hospital Waterford, where he died on Sunday.

A man his 30s was arrested at the scene and was detained at a Garda station within the Waterford-Kilkenny Division under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later charged and appeared before Waterford District Court on Sunday.

The local Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist were notified and a postmortem examination is to be carried out. A technical and forensic examination at the scene has been completed.

A senior officer is leading the investigation and a family liaison office is providing support to the deceased’s family.

An incident room has been established at Waterford Garda station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station 051 305 300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist