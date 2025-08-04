Tommy Robinson arrested over alleged assault at London station

The far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested over an alleged assault in London.

In a statement British Transport Police said: “Officers from BTP have tonight (August 4th) arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station on July 28th.

“The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of July 29th following the incident at St Pancras.

“He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

A video was posted on social media last Monday night showing Mr Robinson near a man lying on the ground, with Mr Robinson claiming the man had attacked him. It was filmed at London St Pancras station, where he had been leafleting earlier in the day.

Mr Robinson is understood to have left the country shortly after.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been a far-right public figure for 20 years. He cofounded the English Defence League in Luton in 2009, which was active until about 2013. – The Guardian