GAA windfall, Hermitage boardroom row, and swiping right on Tinder

The GAA is set to receive €105 million from selling on part of a site close to Croke Park that it is buying for €95 million. Joe Brennan reports that US commercial property group Hines has been chosen as the preferred bidder for the Drumcondra property, which the GAA is acquiring from Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin.

A boardroom row at the Larry Goodman and Sean Mulryan-backed Hermitage Clinic in Dublin has deepened, after an associate of Mr Goodman’s wrote to the chairman confirming he wants the chief executive replaced. Mark Paul reports that the letter to Paul Keogh from fellow Hermitage director Declan Sheeran, writing on behalf of Mr Goodman’s Parma Investments, also confirmed the billionaire has agreed a deal to buy Mr Mulryan’s one-third stake in the hospital.

Samsung on Wednesday evening unveiled its latest Notes, offering two different-sized phones as it tries to tap into the market for smaller devices. Ciara O’Brien has had a close look on your behalf.

In her Net Results column, Karlin Lillington looks how online platforms that promise free speech for users should deal with those who wish to post extremist views. What are the limits , she asks, of a personal right to freedom of speech online?

Suzanne Lynch takes on a related topic in our technology section, noting that the US public is reassessing its views on Silicon Valley amid growing awareness of its downsides. She judges that threats to curb the power of online giants are still likely to meet resistance in Washington.

Are you worried about how much damage your gas-guzzling motor is doing to the environment as you go about your weekly business? Neil Briscoe may bring some comfort with news of Vita, an Irish non-profit organisation that is seeking to help offset our carbon footprint. Think not so much planting trees but stopping them being cut down in the first place.

In his Innovation Talks column, John Holden takes a look at the latest research on the age-old phenomenon of gender norms in the world of work, whereby girls can traditionally be viewed as being more suited to more artsy jobs while the boys take on maths and science. Changing this, he suggests, requires early-age intervention.

And finally, Marie Boran has found academic research that concludes women on Tinder prefer highly- educated men and compulsive checking of dating apps can leave you feeling lonelier than ever. The study from Ghent University in Belgium analysed whether 3,600 real Tinder users swiped left or right and discovered one key difference between men and women: while women consistently showed a greater interest in the profiles with a master’s degree, men didn’t much care either way – education wasn’t factored into their motivation to swipe right. So now you know.

