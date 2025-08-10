Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy to face Meath’s Gary McConnell in All-Ireland senior softball final

Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy’s quest for a 12th All-Ireland Men’s Senior Softball Singles title remains on track after he came through his semi-final in straight games on Saturday.

McCarthy will take on Meath’s Gary McConnell in the decider but the defending champion, unbeaten in the 60x30 code since 2019, stands in his way. McConnell has made no secret of his ambition to take down the Mullingar man but McCarthy was unruffled after his semi-final win.

“It doesn’t make any difference,” McCathy said when asked about his potential final opponent. “At the end of the day, I’m 38 now, let’s be real, someone should have caught me by this stage, I should be well gone.”

McCarthy was pushed all the way in the first game by Brian Carroll but moved through the gears in the second.

“Brian and I go way back, so we know each other’s games inside and out. He went on a nice run of kills there in the first game. Nothing but respect for him obviously,” he said.

Limerick's Martina McMahon in action. Photograph: Stephen Marken

The women’s final will be contested by Limerick’s Martina McMahon and first-time finalist Amy Brennan of Kilkenny.

McMahon is on an extraordinary run of success, having claimed multiple world and All-Ireland titles in the last 12 months across various codes. The feat is all the more impressive as her career seemed to be over when she underwent major surgery following a soccer injury resulting in an L5-S1 spinal fusion.

“Every competition I play, I just want to win,” she said.

“And I think since the back surgery, I just enjoy the game a lot more and I suppose I’ll take it as a positive that I have a lifeline here. You never know when it will end.

“I just love the game of handball and long may it continue. I’m glad to be back playing.”

The finals will be held on Saturday in Abbeylara, Co Longford.