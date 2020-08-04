PTSB slides into loss amid €75m bad-loans charge

Permanent TSB (PTSB) swung into loss for the first six months of the year as the mortgage bank set aside €75 million to cover an expected surge in bad loans as customers struggle with the Covid-19 economic crisis.

The bank posted a €54 million net loss for the period, compared to a €21 million profit for the same period in 2019, it said in its interim report, published on Tuesday.

“The severity and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy remains unpredictable,” said Eamonn Crowley, who became group chief executive in late June. “However, I am confident of the bank’s ability to remain resilient, to continue to support our customers, colleagues and communities building on our well established franchise in the Irish market.”

The Covid-19 economic shock has resulted in 10,500 PTSB mortgage holders availing of temporary payment breaks and a slump in home loans activity. In total, €1.6 billion, or 10 per cent, of the bank’s total mortgage book has been subject to mortgage breaks, it said.

Mr Crowley said that about half of borrowers coming off an initial three-month payment break are not availing a three-month extension, in line with wider industry data.

Lenders are under growing pressure to provide long-term restructuring solutions for borrowers who will be unable to return to regular payments after the maximum of six months relief.

Lower business activity since the coronavirus swept through the State in March resulted in PTSB’s total new lending sliding 16 per cent to €600 million in the first six months of the year. However, July showed more positive signs of recovery, and the bank is anticipating that lending for the full year will be about 40 per cent lower than 2019’s €1.7 billion.

The outlook marks a slight improvement from the bank’s prediction in May that full-year new lending could be slump by as much as 50 per cent.

“The reopening of the economy, recent declines in unemployment data, the resilience of the housing market and a Government stimulus programme now in place, shows more encouraging indicators than previously anticipated,” PTSB said.

The bank’s capital reserves, measured as common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1), fell to 13.9 per cent from 15 per cent over the course of the first six months of the year, driven by the interim loss and the bank having to set aside more capital against loans subject to payment breaks. Still, the loans continued to be classified as performing assets during the period.

PTSB’s capital ratio remain well above a minimum regulatory requirement of 8.94 per cent. Regulators have relaxed capital demands in recent months to ensure that banks are not hoarding reserves and can lend to the economy during pandemic.

The bank’s net interest margin – the difference between the average rates at which banks fund themselves and lend on to clients – dropped by 0.05 of a percentage point from 2019 to 1.75 per cent for the first half as households increased savings and lenders face negative interest rates of as low as minus 0.5 per cent on excess deposits placed with the European Central Bank.

PTSB predicts its margin will contract further, to nearly 1.7 per cent, for the full year.

Mr Crowley said during broadcast interviews on Tuesday that he had no plans to charge customers negative rates.

Minster for Finance Paschal Donohoe was told in briefing notes from officials as the new Government was formed in June that, aside from the possibility of 75 per cent State-owned PTSB being the subject of a merger deal, it is unlikely that the State holding in that lender will decline “in the medium term”.

Mr Crowley noted in an RTÉ Radio interview that PTSB has been “talked about as a merger candidate for many, many years”, but that it was his job to grow the bank.