Concerns for missing brother of Irish sports star following shooting in Barcelona

Gardaí are liaising with the Spanish police about the identity of a man shot dead on a street in Barcelona. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have contacted the family of a well-known Irish sports star in a bid to establish the location of another family member, who has been reported missing in Spain.

Efforts to find the Dubliner, whose brother is a household name, were stepped up after a gun murder on a street in Barcelona.

Gardaí are liaising with the Spanish police about the identity of the murder victim amid fears in Dublin’s north inner city that the person killed was the missing Irish man.

Early on Friday, Garda sources told The Irish Times they did not yet know the identity of the man who was killed in Barcelona.

Later in the day, as more information was shared with the force, a number of sources in Dublin said they believed the man killed in Barcelona was not Irish.

However, the search for the missing Dubliner was still under way on Friday evening amid growing concerns for him. Gardaí were trying to establish information they could pass to their Spanish colleagues in the hope it will aid their search for him.

It appears the man had been living in southern Spain of late. Concerns were raised, and reported to the Spanish authorities, in recent days after he appeared to go missing.

He has been unaccounted for for several days. Gardaí and family members are fearful that he has come to serious harm.

Gardaí are now speaking to his family in Dublin and the Spanish authorities in an effort to establish who he was last in contact with and where he was last seen.

At the same time, they are in contact with the Spanish authorities as part of their efforts to find him. They were also trying to find out more information about the Barcelona gun victim.

The man killed in Barcelona was shot in the head on Carrer de Balmes on Wednesday morning.

Garda Headquarters has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of reports and stands ready to provide consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases.”