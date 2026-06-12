Swedish man killed in Limerick crash was on his way to carry out contract killing

It is understood Swedish police have gathered intelligence confirming the crash victim was in Ireland to carry out a gun murder, having been hired by Irish criminals. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí believe two Swedish men were on their way to carry out a feud-related murder in the Munster region when they went the wrong way in their car and caused a fatal crash as they attempted to turn around.

The man who was killed in the crash in Co Limerick on Monday was wearing a balaclava and had a loaded pistol, which was recovered.

His accomplice, who was driving, fled the scene on foot while three people in the other two vehicles received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have confirmed the identity of the dead man and they also believe they know who his accomplice is, with alerts sent out across An Garda Síochána in a bid to find him.

Checks are also being made at ports and airports in the event he tries to leave the country.

The men were not involved in any feuding in Ireland. However, gardaí believe one side in a bitter feud in the south of the country had contracted the men to shoot dead one of their rivals.

It is understood the two Swedish nationals were following a satnav route to their intended location when they went off course. As they tried to turn their car on Monday night on the N21, between Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West, they caused the three-car crash.

The loaded pistol was found in the dead man’s vehicle when it was searched as part of the investigation into the fatal crash. Investigations have continued since Monday night and gardaí are working closely with police in Sweden.

It is understood the Swedish police have gathered intelligence confirming the victim was in Ireland to carry out a gun murder, having been hired by Irish criminals.

Gardaí also believe they know the identity of the Irish criminals who contracted the Swedish men to come to the Republic and carry out the murder linked to the worsening feud, which has already cost one life.

The loaded pistol found in the crashed vehicle has been sent for ballistics testing, which should establish whether it was used recently. The origins of the gun and the ammunition were also under investigation.

Gardaí said the remains of the deceased have been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem.

“The driver of the first car left the scene on foot and gardaí are seeking to identify this person,” a Garda statement confirmed, also appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage – including dashcam – and were travelling on the N21 from Newcastle West towards Abbeyfeale between 11pm and 11.30pm on Monday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.”

The driver and passenger in one of the other vehicles – a man in his 60s and woman in her 70s – were treated at the scene for minor injuries. A woman in her 60s driving the third car also sustained minor injuries that required medical treatment.

The N21 road was closed for technical examination by Garda specialists, and diversions were in place.