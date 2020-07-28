Avantcard to enter Irish mortgage market in the autumn

Leitrim-based consumer finance company Avantcard has announced it will enter the Irish mortgage market in the autumn of this year.

Avantcard, which is based in Carrick on Shannon with a second office in Dublin, has been providing consumer finance products to Irish consumers for more than twenty years.

The company was born out of US credit card company MBNA, which had a substantial presence in Carrick-on-Shannon, employing more than 1,000 people, before pulling out of the market in 2012.

Avantcard said on Tuesday it will introduce a range of mortgage products that will “offer consumers real value over the life of their mortgage”.

Avantcard currently specialises in credit cards and personal loans and is owned by Spanish banking group Bankinter.

Bankinter already has a?substantial mortgage business in both Spain and Portugal and Avantcard will “leverage that expertise to bring much needed choice to the Irish market”, it said.

The mortgage products will be offered under a new trading name, Avant Money, to reflect “the company’s ambition to provide a broader range of consumer finance products, starting with mortgages”.

The new Avant Money branding will be extended to the rest of its existing business over the coming months.

Switchers, movers and first-time buyers will be able to avail of the new products through a number of well-established mortgage brokers.

Avantcard chief executive Chris Paul said the company was “delighted” to be entering the Irish mortgage market.

“Over the years, we have seen how Irish consumers have been under-served in comparison to their European counterparts and it’s time for that to change,” he said.

“Supported by our parent, Bankinter, and building on our strong consumer finance legacy, we are confident that we will be able to provide markedly better value for customers and deliver genuine, long-lasting change.”?

Further details about its mortgage products and its planned launch date will be made available by Avantcard in the coming weeks.

Trevor Grant, chairman of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors, said the move by Avantcard was “fantastic news” for Irish consumers.

“It will invariably lead to increased competition and potentially better interest rates,” he said. “It is of particular importance given the significant financial commitment a consumer enters into when obtaining a mortgage for their home.

“We have worked closely with Avant Money over the past number of months, to support them with knowledge and insight into the Irish mortgage market. We have been hugely impressed with their determination to deliver a suite of excellent mortgage products for Irish consumers.

“Avant Money’s new range of mortgage solutions are expected to be market-changing and will primarily be offered through professional and specialist mortgage intermediaries, who offer market choice to their customers.

“As new mortgage lenders such as Dilosk, Finance Ireland, ICS and now Avant Money, come to the Irish market, they have invariably chosen specialist mortgage intermediaries as their primary distribution channel.

“Currently three out of 10 consumers use the services of a specialist mortgage intermediaries when applying for a mortgage, and we expect this to grow exponentially in the coming years.

“This is mainly due to the fact that these intermediaries can provide greater product choice across the board, as well as often being able to offer better rates that are exclusively available through this channel.”