Private German university to open two Irish campuses

A private German university of applied sciences will open two Irish campuses to facilitate courses starting this autumn.

IUBH is opening in Dublin and Killarney to offer both bachelor and masters degrees across a range of courses beginning in October this year.

In Dublin, the company will offer masters programmes in finance, accounting, hospitality, IT management, management and a master of business administration (MBA) in international business.

In Killarney, IUBH will offer a bachelor degree in hotel and restaurant management.

IUBH has campuses across 12 German cities as well as a site in Vienna, Austria.

“Ireland is a modern and dynamic country with a vibrant young population and a thriving economy. Complemented by the high quality of teaching at IUBH, Ireland is the perfect location for students with an international career focus to take the next step forward,” said Robbie Whelan, Dublin campus director.

Internationalisation

Prof Peter Thuy, rector of IUBH, welcomed the continued internationalisation of the university.

“Right from the beginning we have focused on international education, so it is a logical next step to expand our programmes to locations abroad and give our students the opportunity to study in an English-speaking environment,” he said.

Founded in 1998 in Bad Honnef, Germany, IUBH currently has some 9,000 students. Its winter semester begins on October 1st.