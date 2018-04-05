Revenue makes it easier to pay with credit cards

As of today, it will be cheaper to make payments to Revenue with a credit card. The charges associated with using credit cards will no longer apply, irrespective of whether the cards are personal, business or international.

While charges have not previously applied for payments to Revenue by debit card, until now they still exsited for credit cards.

However, the Revenue wants to make it easier and more convenient for customers to do business with it online.

The Revenue said its removal of charges associated with credit cards was in accordance with, but extends beyond, the terms of the European Payment Services directives

“Customers can now make payments online using their preferred platform without any additional cost,” it said.