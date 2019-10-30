Irish won’t benefit from ruling against Australia’s ‘backpacker’ tax

As it stands, Irish backpackers do not stand to benefit from a landmark legal ruling against Australia’s so-called “backpacker tax” following a case taken by Irish accounting firm Taxback. com.

However Taxback.com said it was hopeful the ruling would apply to all backpackers as it made the tax “unworkable” and that Irish nationals on working holiday visas there would benefit.

The Federal Court in Brisbane on Wednesday ruled that the tax could not lawfully be applied to citizens of eight countries - the UK, the US, Germany, Finland, Chile, Japan, Norway and Turkey - as it violated Australia’s tax agreements with these countries.

The controversial tax, which came into effect in January 2017, removed the tax-free threshold of $18,200 that applied to visitors on working holiday visas and replaced it with a 15 per cent tax rate on all income up to $37,000 and higher rates above that.

In making his ruling, Judge John Logan ruled the tax could not be levied on some certain backpackers because doing so violated agreements with certain countries.

The judge accepted the argument put forward by Taxback.com that the tax contravenes non-discrimination clauses built into tax treaties that Australia has signed with the UK, the US, Germany, Finland, Chile, Japan, Norway and Turkey.

These clauses prohibit unequal tax treatment of citizens from these countries, including working holidaymakers, compared with Australian nationals. International tax treaties signed by Australia override domestic tax laws. There is no such clause in Ireland’s taxation agreement with Australia.

Judge Logan ruled that the Australian government discriminated against UK backpacker Catherine Addy, who took the case along with Taxback.com, by charging her the tax. “That is a disguised form of discrimination based on nationality,” he said. “That is exactly the type of discrimination which is prohibited by … the double taxation agreement,” he said.

They are estimated to be up to 75,000 Irish nationals on working holiday visas in Australia in any given year. If the ruling is upheld and the tax deemed illegal, they could be in line for rebate of up to $2,700 for each year worked. The Australian government has yet to signal if it will appeal the ruling.

Taxback said that based on legal advice from their counsel in Australia there is now a reasonable expectation that in due course that Irish backpackers will benefit from this.

Chief executive Joanna Murphy said the case was taken on behalf of all backpackers and that she was hopeful it would lead to a change in the law.

“It’s entirely unlikely that any taxation office would have in place different regimes for the same community based on their country of origin,” she said.

“In our view it was very clear when the tax was introduced in 2016 that it discriminated against foreign workers and breached several international tax agreements. It also damaged Australia’s reputation as a working holiday destination,” Ms Murphy said.

Australian residents are not taxed on income they earn up to a threshold of $18,200.

However, the backpacker tax effectively denied visitors on working holiday visas this tax free threshold. The Australian government currently nets around $560 million per annum from the tax.

The decision means that the tax cannot apply to citizens of the eight affected countries - in effect, rendering them exempt from the tax. Visitors from the eight countries account for approximately 50 per cent of all visitors who come to Australia on 417 or 462 Working Holiday Visas.

The overall contribution of the backpacker sector to the Australian economy is estimated at $3.5 billion per year.