Davy stockbroker targets UK growth with three new hires

Davy Capital Markets said on Monday it had hired three experienced capital markets bankers to help drive expansion in the UK.

Marco Schwartz, formerly head of equity capital markets with KPMG in the UK, has joined as head of Davy Capital Markets UK; Derek Buckley, formerly managing director at AB Bernstein, has joined as head of client coverage; and Graham Hertrich, also from KPMG, has joined the group as a director.

Based in Davy’s existing City of London office, the new group will work with their Dublin colleagues to grow the platform. Further UK hires are expected across research, sales, corporate broking and corporate finance throughout 2021, said Davy.

Davy Capital Markets supports a broad range of Ftse 100, Ftse 250, small-cap and Euronext clients including CRH, DCC, Flutter Entertainment, C&C, Smurfit Kappa Group, Kerry and Ryanair.

Bernard Byrne, head of capital markets and deputy group chief executive, said: “At Davy, we are focused on always growing the platform and, to this end, we are delighted to welcome Marco, Derek and Graham to the Davy team. We see a significant opportunity to bring our unique coverage model to the UK market, delivering world-class outcomes to a new group of clients.”

Davy employs more than 700 staff across its three core divisions of capital markets – including sales; trading; research; corporate broking; corporate finance; debt advisory; M&A and advisory; wealth management; and global fund management.