AIB ‘working to resolve’ issue affecting android banking app

AIB is trying to resolve an issue that has left customers with android mobile phones unable to use its banking app. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

AIB said it was working to resolve an issue that has left customers with android mobile phones unable to use its banking app on Friday.

“We apologies to customers using Android who may be unable to log in to the app and online and are unable to have some online transactions authenticated,” the bank said in a statement posted on X, the social media platform.

“We’re working to resolve this. Customers can still carry out some transactions online and use their card on all other channels.”

Customers of AIB are said to have first started reporting issues with the app at around 4am.