AIB plans further €150m cost cuts to hit delayed financial target

AIB signalled on Wednesday it will push through more than €150 million of additional cost cuts in order to meet a key profitability target, even though the Covid-19 has delayed its achievement by a year.

The bank said that it will aim to reduce its annual running expenses to €1.35 billion by 2023, having set out in March to end 2022 with a cost base of €1.5 billion, keeping it in check with last year’s figure. That plan included cutting 1,500 jobs over three years against the backdrop of rising salaries and other running costs.

While AIB pressed the pause button on the jobs-reduction front at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, the bank will re-open its voluntary severance plan early next year, it said. The programme will run to 2023.

The bank is also exiting three of its six Dublin head office locations and merging three urban bank branches.

AIB has decided to exit small- to medium-sized business (SME) lending in Great Britain, while doubling down in corporate lending in niche areas such as renewable energy, manufacturing and warehousing in that market, chief executive Colin Hunt told analysts on a webcast presentation. The SME exit will save €35 million in the coming years. The bank reaffirmed its commitment to its Northern Ireland business.

Mr Hunt reiterated his main goal of having a return on tangible equity (RoTE) - a key measure of profitability relative to shareholders’ equity - of more than 8 per cent, almost double last year’s level. However, the timeline for reaching this has been pushed out by a year to 2023.

The bank is also sticking to its aim of having a common equity Tier 1 Capital ratio - a measure of the bank’s rainy-day capital reserves - of more than of 14 per cent. It is expected to give more details of how it will achieve its objectives during investor presentations on Wednesday morning.

“Covid-19 has dramatically changed the operating environment, presenting both challenges and opportunities and accelerating the trends of digitalisation, changing ways of working and sustainability,” Mr Hunt said. “In short, it has made significant change both necessary and possible. Accordingly, we are recommitting to our target to deliver a ROTE of greater than 8 per cent.”

AIB earlier this week completed the exit from its former headquarters at Bankcentre, Ballsbridge and will leave adjacent premises at Hume House on 31 December. It is planning to vacate a further three of its six remaining Dublin head office locations as leases come up for renewal over the next few years.

Due to service overlaps in three urban areas, the bank will merge a small number of branches, all in close proximity to one another in Dublin, Cork and Galway in the first half of next year. In Dublin, AIB’s Westmoreland Street operations will move to its Dame Street branch; the Crumlin Cross branch to Crumlin Road and 52 Baggot Street to 1-4 Baggot Street. Eyre Square will move to Lynch’s Castle in Galway; and Patrick Street branch to 66, South Mall, Cork.

“Covid-19 has rapidly accelerated customers’ preference for digital banking and they are now interacting with our app more than 1.54 million times a day, compared with 40,000 daily branch visits. Branch services will further evolve towards sales and advisory,” AIB said.

“The bank has also seen a 27 per cent increase in digital daily usage among customers aged over 65 and a 9 per cent cent increase in digital adoption among the over 40s. Customers have increased their use of digital wallets by more than 90 per cent year on year.”

The Financial Services Union (FSU) said that the decision to re-open the voluntary severance programme “is ill timed and should be postponed”.

“During the austerity years the working day was extended which means that staff working in AIB work longer hours than their counterparts in other banks. This was never intended as a long-term condition and needs to be reversed immediately,” FSU general secretary John O’Connell said.

“There are also issues in relation to pay, pensions and homeworking that would need to form part of any discussions between the Bank and the FSU.”