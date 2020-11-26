PTSB appoints former Pepper Ireland CEO to board

Permanent TSB (PTSB) has appointed of Paul Doddrell, former chief executive of loan servicing company Pepper Ireland, as a non-executive director.

Mr Doddrell has been appointed under the terms of the relationship framework between the Minister for Finance and the bank.

A qualified accountant, Mr Doddrell is a highly experienced financial services executive and board member who has operated at executive management level in the UK, Ireland, North America and Asia, PTSB said.

He served as CEO of Pepper Ireland between 2012 and 2017 and retired from the wider Pepper Group in 2019 as managing director for shared services, based in Canada.

He operates his own consultancy business and is a member of the board at Cabot Financial Ireland.