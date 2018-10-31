‘We Blew €500,000 on Our Name’ - Teamwork.com’s Daniel Mackey & Peter Coppinger

This year’s winners of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland awards, Daniel Mackey and Peter Coppinger, are the founders and leaders of Teamwork. com, a Cork-based Saas (software as a service) company. They talk to Irish Times business editor Ciarán Hancock about their ambition to build a €450 million-revenue company, going where the talent is (which isn’t Dublin), not needing funding despite spending their savings on their url, and their advice for wannabe entrepreneurs.

Later we hear from Denis Staunton in London and Cliff Taylor explain the key elements of the UK budget which included a Digital Services Tax for tech giants, and how Brexit might force Philip Hammond to rip it all up and start over.