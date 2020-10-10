Upside revisions: Government’s better-than-expected Covid numbers

Economically and fiscally we are in a more robust position than we thought previously

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has had a helping hand in terms of GDP and the deficit, but unemployment is likely to be more stubborn and difficult to correct. File photograph: The Irish Times

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has had a helping hand in terms of GDP and the deficit, but unemployment is likely to be more stubborn and difficult to correct. File photograph: The Irish Times

 

When the EU-IMF troika were in town and watching over the public purse, the then government had a policy of underpromising and overdelivering on financial targets. This time around, the Government seems to be issuing stark warnings about the economy in the hope, or only to find, the reality is less bleak.

Its prediction, back in April, that the economy would contract by 10.5 per cent this year as a result of Covid has been revised to just 2.5 per cent. And the Irish Central Bank believes it will be less than 1 per cent. The headline contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to be less severe because of a bigger than expected trade surplus, the result of strong pharma and computer service exports. Okay so GDP is a bad measure of domestic activity here. It is, however, crucial to our debt metrics and our borrowing power.

On the budget deficit, the €30 billion figure, predicted originally, has in recent weeks been revised down to €25 billion on the back of more resilient tax receipts and is now forecast to be €21 billion. The Government’s fiscal position is being supported by better than expected corporation tax receipts, which were €2 billion above profile in September.

This is not to say the Government has known all along that these figures would be better than originally forecast – it is as surprised as anyone else – just that it has learnt a valuable lesson in public communications from the previous crisis, namely not to sugar coat bad news, particularly when the full extent of the crisis is yet to emerge.

And we should not fall into the trap of thinking the coronavirus hit isn’t that bad. For the sectors and workers in the line of fire, it’s particularly brutal. It has left us with an elevated level of unemployment – roughly 15 per cent, on a par with the worst of the financial crisis – and one that may prevail for some years. The Government has had a helping hand in terms of GDP and the deficit, but unemployment is likely to be more stubborn and difficult to correct.

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentarySIGN UP HERE
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.