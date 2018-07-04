‘Superstar’ tech firms may be to blame for sluggish wage growth

“Superstar” tech firms could be to blame for sluggish wage growth in advanced economies since the crash, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Though unemployment in most OECD countries, including Ireland, has returned to pre-crisis levels, wage growth remains “remarkably lower” than it was before the crisis, the think tank observed in its latest employment outlook report.

The cause of this wage stagnation and the reason why stronger labour markets in the US and the UK have not fuelled higher wages and inflation has been one of the most hotly debated economic issues of recent times.

However, the OECD said much of the current productivity growth, which traditionally drives wage growth, is being generated by a small of number of innovative firms that invest massively in technology but employ few workers compared to more traditional industries.

As a result, the share of national income going to workers in countries such as Ireland, the US, Korea and Japan has declined significantly since the crash and may explain why wage growth has been so subdued.

“Aggregate productivity gains are now led by highly-technological, innovative firms that enjoy increasingly large market shares due to their competitive advantage,” the OECD said in its report.

“Even though these dominant positions tend to be temporary, as firms at the technological frontier are continually being challenged by new and better innovators, this process drives down the labour share - the share of national income going to labour,” it said.

Ireland is host to some of the biggest tech firms in the world, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft, and there presence here has led to a rapid increase in national income.

Since 2013, gross domestic product (GDP) here has grown by 50 per cent, placing Ireland ahead of China in global growth terms. As a result, the value of the Irish economy is now close to €300 billion, 56 per cent higher than it was at the peak of the Celtic Tiger in 2007.

However, during this period wage growth, outside of the fast-growing IT and finance sectors, has been modest.

Another reason for slow wage growth globally since the crash, the OECD noted, is the changing nature of the skills demand. “The jobs destroyed during the crisis are not the same as those created in the recovery,” it said.

While leading firms are demanding high-skilled, highly-qualfied staff and will pay bigger wages to recruit them, the majority of workers do not fall into this category, the OECD said. Hence there has been a disaprity in wage growth across sectors.

In a recent report, the Central Bank forecast average salaries in Ireland would grow by nearly 7 per cent over the next two years, twice the current euro-zone rate, affording workers here their biggest pay rise since the crash. However, it cautioned that most of the gains would be confined to certain sectors, such as professional and scientific services, which include accounting and law firms; financial services; and information and communications, which encompasses the State’s large IT industry.