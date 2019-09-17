No-deal Brexit preparations given highest priority, Donohoe says

There is a significant risk of a no-deal Brexit on October 31st, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has warned, noting that preparations for such a scenario now had the highest priority across Government.

Speaking at the PwC/Irish Times tax summit in Dublin, Mr Donohoe said the Government was looking at beefing up infrastructure at ports and airports in conjuncton with a more heightened Brexit communications programme by Revenue focussed on businesses.

He said UK’s impending divorce posed an unpredented challenge for the island of Ireland. “It is a permanent change in the political and economic environment in which the EU and the UK will exist,” Mr Donohoe said.

Given the lack of clarity regarding the timing and the format that the UK’s exit will take, Mr Donohoe said he will be framing next month’s budget on the assumption of a no deal.

This was to give “certainty to businesses and citizens that the Government is prepared for a no-deal Brexit and stands ready to support the economy,” he said.

And to safeguard the hard won in stabilising the public finances and “finally to avoid a situation in which decisions made in the budget might need to be reveresed in future,” he said.

As the Brexit process again seem to veer towards a no-deal after UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s tense first face-to-face meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Mr Donohoe described Brexit as an exceptional challenge.

Economist and Irish Times columnist Chris Johns at the Irish Times/PwC Tax Summit. Photograph: Conor Mulhern

Resources

He said that in a no- deal scenario the Government would make resources available to support those in need while introducing timely, targeted and temporary supports to the sectors of the economy most exposed.

Mr Donohoe said Irish tax revenues would continue to grow in a no-deal Brexit scenario but the rate of the growth would be lower. In addition, a possible increase in social welfare expenditure “will have a significant impact on the public finances regardless of any specific tax changes announced next month,” he said.

On the Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD’s) effort to reform the global tax system, Mr Donohoe said the challenge was to build a global and robust tax architecture that works for all.

Ireland has been at the centre of the storm over multinational tax avoidance because of the aggressive tax strategies deployed here by companies such as Apple and Google.

“Make no mistake, whatever emerges from the discussions at OECD will be disruptive,” he said, not the discussions were particularly difficult for small open, export-orientated countries such as Ireland.

He said an acknowledgement of the changing nature of where profits are generated in modern economies could produce amendments to the current rules that satidfy those calling for change, he said.

However, he warned it was important that any move recognised a number of well-established principles, including transfer pricing rules, where profits are shifted to low tax jurisdictions, which he said, remain at the heart of the current framework.

Mr Donohoe alsosaid that Ireland’s appeal to the EU’s €13bn Apple State Aid case , which got underway on Tuesday morning, is “very important” to our economic interests.