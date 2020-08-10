Corporate insolvencies, ‘Darth Vader’ masks and Covid-related financial complaints

The level of corporate insolvencies in Ireland may peak next year at levels last seen at the end of the financial crisis as the real cost of the Covid-19 economic shock on businesses becomes apparent, according to a leading insolvency expert. Joe Brennan reports.

The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO), Ger Deering, meanwhile, has received more than 200 complaints linked to the Covid-19 crisis from customers of financial firms. About 50 of the complaints relate to business interruption insurance. Joe Brennan has details.

Face masks that allow people to work more safely in close proximity in Covid-rich environments such as intensive care units and meat plants have been developed by Irish researchers. The sealed mask, similar to a scuba-diving mask, has been developed by the Irish Manufacturing Research Centre (IMR) along with researchers at Cork’s Tyndall Institute and business consultant Dave Manning. Dominic Coyle reports.

Meanwhile two new studies suggest consumer spending is on the rise but people are still staying closer to home. Charlie Taylor has the details.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns argues that digital equality must be moved up the priority list and that technology could make retail banks the next travel agents.

