Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen to talk as crucial Brexit week looms

UK prime minister Boris Johnson will hold a call with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, on Saturday as they seek a Brexit trade agreement, an EU spokesman said.

The call comes ahead of a crucial, and potentially decisive, week of talks nn London to try to break the deadlock and was announced on Twitter by Eric Mamer, Ms von der Leyen’s spokesman. The pound rose to its highest level of the session after the news.

After 14 straight days of negotiations, the two sides offered a downbeat assessment this week on the state of talks, with both blaming each other for the lack of progress. The discussions are stuck on three big issues: the so-called level playing field for business, access to British fishing waters and how any potential deal is enforced.

Officials see the intervention by Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen as a positive move that could inject momentum into the faltering talks and give political guidance for the days ahead. – Bloomberg