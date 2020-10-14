Complete Budget 2021 coverage, €250m for Malin shareholders, and the latest from the FBD and INM court cases

Our team of business and political reporters have been working flat out to bring you everything you need to know about Budget 2021. Online this morning, Eoin Burke-Kennedy analyses the state of the Irish economy overall, Mark Paul takes an in-depth look at the rescue package for the hospitality sector, while Olivia Kelly writes in detail about the “familiar announcements and fanciful promises” made in relation to housing.

With today’s print edition of The Irish Times, there’s an 8-page special supplement detailing all of the measures announced yesterday and analysing what the budget may mean for you; you can also find all our coverage online on our dedicated Budget 2021 site.

Our in-house experts Dominic Coyle and Fiona Reddan, along with senior tax manager at PwC Mairead Harbron, will be answering your questions live from 7am this morning. Have a query? Submit it here. And if you’d like to have your say on what was in the budget (or not) for you, you can do so here.

In other news, Dublin-listed life sciences investment firm Malin is set to return ¤250 million to shareholders from assets sales in the next 12-18 months, Joe Brennan reports.

The EU has finally adopted the traffic light system for travel within Europe, classing regions as green, orange and red according to their level of risk in an effort to end a confusing patchwork of travel rules across the block, but airlines have branded their efforts “a failure”, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Apple took a step into the next generation of mobile technology as it announced its first 5G-enabled iPhones - the iPhone 12 - at a virtual launch event last night. Ciara O’Brien has all the details.

Aodhan O’Faolain reports from the High Court on the latest in the FBD case, where the managing director of Dublin city centre bar-restaurant Lemon & Duke claimed he was given direct assurances from the insurer that its policy covered business disruption losses caused by Covid-19.

The High Court also heard yesterday how former INM chairman Leslie Buckley’s reputation was “essentially destroyed” by the process of appointing inspectors to investigate a range of matters at INM. The case continues today.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts.