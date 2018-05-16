Popular Greystones creche on market for €1.3m

Also: Shanagarry Chimney auctioned and former Savills MD drops the bomb
Little Explorers Creche: €120,000 annual rent increases to €130,000 in 2023

Dublin estate agent Michael Turley expects considerable interest in one of Greystone’s most successful creches when it goes on sale for €1.3 million, equating to a yield of 9.23 per cent.

The ground and first floor premises of the Little Explorers Creche in the Charlesland Centre were developed in 2004 and have a bright and comfortable fit-out, with a mixture of open plan classrooms, kitchenette, small cellular rooms and a private yard/breakout area to the rear. The current rent of €120,000 is subject to a fixed uplift to €130,000 in 2023, when the yield will move to 10 per cent.

Shanagarry Chimney for €35,000

The Shanagarry Chimney on the roadside in Milltown, Dublin 6, is to be offered for sale as part of the latest BidX1 online auction on June 1st. The 94ft-high redbrick industrial chimney is the last remaining part of the Old Dublin Laundry and currently generates an income of €13,880 from mobile phone masts. BidX1 is quoting a guide price of €35,000.

A second redbrick structure close by on the Milltown Road also carries mobile phone transmitting equipment. Jonathan Fenn, a director at BidX1, said that having previously sold castles, islands and convents they were pleased to get the landmark Shanagarry Chimney on their books.

Ex-property agent’s terrorist attack

The Manhattan Project: Paul McNeive imagines a disturbing what-if
Former Savills Ireland managing director Paul McNeive is about to demonstrate that 30 years in the estate agency business can prove to be a good grounding for a fiction writer. This week he launched his new novel, The Manhattan Project, which carries the names of many of his contacts as well as at least half a dozen well known Irish estate agents and developers. The book, about a bio-terrorism attack on New York, has been published in Ireland and the UK. Translation rights have already been sold to several countries, including Germany.

