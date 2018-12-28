Michael Moriarty appointed as chairman of Appian Burlington Property Fund

Former head of asset recovery at NAMA Michael Moriarty has been appointed chairman of the board of Appian Burlington Property Fund.

The company also announced its had appointed Ann Hargaden, a former investment director at Lisney, as a director.

The property fund, which invests in office, retail and industrial property in suburban Dublin and large towns and cities outside Dublin, is managed by Appian Asset Management, with Burlington Real Estate providing property investment advice and management services.

To date, it has invested in retail properties in Cork city and Drogheda, Co Louth, in addition to retail and office acquisitions in Swords, Sandyford, Tallaght and Clonskeagh in Dublin.

Patrick Lawless, chief executive of Appian Asset Management said the new directors would bring enormous experience of the Irish property market to their new roles.