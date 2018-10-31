McDonogh seeks green light for phase 1 of €50m Galway office block

Proposed Eastgate campus east of city to have nearly 188,000sq ft of offices and hotel

Justin Comiskey

Computer image of the Eastgate office campus on the eastern side of the city, close to the proposed N6 Galway city ring road.

Computer image of the Eastgate office campus on the eastern side of the city, close to the proposed N6 Galway city ring road.

 

A leading Galway company has lodged a planning application for the first phase of a suburban office campus to the east of Galway city.

McDonogh Capital Investments, which is behind the €50 million venture, is a subsidiary of Galway-based Thomas McDonogh & Sons Ltd, which has traded in the county since the 1880s.

McDonogh & Sons originally specialised in the manufacture of fertiliser and animal feed but has since evolved into a property investment company with interests in Ireland and Belgium. McDonogh has been involved in the delivery of more than 74,332sq m (800,000sq ft) of office and hotel space in Ireland, France and Belgium, including the Dockgate building and Jurys Inn hotel in Galway. It retains a 37,166sq m (400,000sq ft) office portfolio in Belgium.

The first phase of the new Eastgate office campus will include 17,433sq m (187,649sq ft) of space in three blocks designed by BKD Architects. It will be located on the eastern side of the city close to the arterial roads and the proposed N6 Galway city ring road.

Relocating

The entrance to the first phase will be from Ballybrit Industrial Estate and will not impinge on the existing McDonogh Trade Centre, which is located on an adjacent site. Later phases of the development will necessitate this business relocating to another all-purpose facility.

Eastgate will be delivered in three phases to include offices, public plazas, open spaces and a hotel. The grade A office accommodation has been designed to achieve Leed (leadership in energy and environmental design) Gold certification – the globally recognised standard for building sustainability achievement.

According to Patricia Staunton of real estate adviser Cushman & Wakefield, the campus will assist FDI companies in choosing Galway as an investment location.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.