Two Mount Merrion sites brought together for sale at €32m

With Dublin’s private rented sector now attracting most attention in a strongly performing property market, the focus will switch this week to Deer Park in Mount Merrion, Dublin 14, where a site is to be sold with planning permission for 98 apartments as well as office accommodation and a bar/restaurant.

James Meagher of Knight Frank will be quoting in excess of €32 million for the elevated site extending to 0.76 of a hectare with clear views over much of Mount Merrion and even more impressive views over Dublin Bay.

The site is located between Deerpark Road, North Avenue and Wilson Road and has been assembled from the Union Cafe and the former Flanagan Kerins furniture store.

It was previously considered for two separate developments, with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council granting permission for 48 apartments and 282sq m (3,035sq ft) of offices on the western side and 50 apartments and 1,164sq m (12,529sq ft ) for a bar and restaurant on the eastern side. Now the two interests have come together to facilitate an integrated masterplan and the possibility of achieving a higher density and improved design and architecture.

The prominent road intersection at the heart of Mount Merrion village will enable the next owners to seek approval for a top-quality residential community.

Leading architects O’Mahony Pike have carried out a feasibility study of the entire site to provide 193 generously sized apartments with some stunning city and sea views. The study also provides for 468sq m (5,037sq ft) of commercial space fronting on to North Avenue.

The latest reassessment has also shown that the site topography would allow for a less expensive car-parking solution, with part podium/part basement parking.

The proposed building height is generally four storeys, with north/south linear blocks at five storeys and a gateway building marking the intersection of North Avenue and Deerpark Road.