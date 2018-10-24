Davy Irish Property Fund wins European investment award

Davy Real Estate’s Davy Irish Property Fund (DIPF) has won the MSCI European Property Investment Award 2018 for best performing fund in the Irish market over the three-year period 2015–2017. This is the second time in three years that DIPF has won the award.

DIPF had a three-year asset level return of 17.6 per cent per annum, outperforming the sector’s benchmark by about 2.3 per cent.

David Goddard of Davy Real Estate says DIPF’s shift from capital to income returns has been the “key driver” in its performance.

“This award comes on the back of two exceptional years of growth in 2013 and 2014, resulting in average annual returns of 24.28 per annum over the five-year period 2013 to 2017.”

MSCI calculates the institutional fund benchmark for the Irish commercial property market based on funds from Iput, Green Reit, Hibernia Reit, Irish Life Property Fund, Friends First, Aviva Irish Property Fund, New Ireland Property Fund (managed by SSgA) and Setanta.

Davy Real Estate invests in and manages real estate assets in Ireland on behalf of domestic and international investors. It had more than €1.4 billion in real estate assets as of June 30th, 2018 through both regulated and unregulated structures.